Monday August 7th, 2017

Posted at 11:34am

City News
Windsor Police have seized a firearm during drug investigation.

Police say that on Thursday August 3rd, 2017 investigators were active in a drug investigation where the suspect was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence located in the 2600 block of Clemenceau Boulevard.

At 1:30 pm officers executed the search warrant without incident.

Items seized from the residence include a .22 calibre rifle, 1.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 36 suspected morphine pills.

A 53-year-old female and a 51-year-old male who both reside at the residence were arrested and are both facing charges of possession of a firearm while not holding a licence, possession of a controlled substance (morphine) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Two other adults were located inside the residence. One of them had a recognizance condition not to associate with the other. As a result, a 23-year-old female was arrested and is facing one count of breach of recognizance.

 

