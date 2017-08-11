Essex Powerlines is offering residential electricity customers the opportunity to receive a free retractable indoor/outdoor clothesline, with the goal of helping their customers find additional savings within their homes through the use of basic measures.

Eligible customers are encouraged to claim their clothesline during one of the following events.

Sip & Savour Experience in Leamington

August 19th ans 20th between 12pm and 4pm

Corn Festival in Tecumseh

August 25th, 26th and 27th between 12pm and 4pm

Windsor-Essex Harvest Festival in Amherstburg

September 9th between 12pm and 4pm

Vollmer Culture & Recreation Complex in LaSalle

September 16th between 10am and 2pm

For more information on program eligibility, customers are encouraged to call the Essex Powerlines Conservation Hotline at 519-946-2001 or visit www.essexpowerlines.ca.

Customers will be required to fill out a mandatory e-mail or phone survey 6 months after the clothesline is received. Each participant who completes the survey will be automatically entered into a draw to receive a free Nest Thermostat.