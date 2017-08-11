Mostly CloudyNow
Friday August 11th, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

City News
Essex Powerlines is offering residential electricity customers the opportunity to receive a free retractable indoor/outdoor clothesline, with the goal of helping their customers find additional savings within their homes through the use of basic measures.

Eligible customers are encouraged to claim their clothesline during one of the following events.

  • Sip & Savour Experience in Leamington
    August 19th ans 20th between 12pm and 4pm
  • Corn Festival in Tecumseh
    August 25th, 26th and 27th between 12pm and 4pm
  • Windsor-Essex Harvest Festival in Amherstburg
    September 9th between 12pm and 4pm
  • Vollmer Culture & Recreation Complex in LaSalle
    September 16th between 10am and 2pm

For more information on program eligibility, customers are encouraged to call the Essex Powerlines Conservation Hotline at 519-946-2001 or visit www.essexpowerlines.ca.

Customers will be required to fill out a mandatory e-mail or phone survey 6 months after the clothesline is received. Each participant who completes the survey will be automatically entered into a draw to receive a free Nest Thermostat.

