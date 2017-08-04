Essex County OPP are currently looking for new auxiliary members to join their team. A number of former members have recently moved on to other opportunities including fulltime Provincial Constable positions locally and throughout the province.

Auxiliary members assist OPP officers and their duties may include general patrol with these officers, assisting with community events, seat belt clinics, RIDE initiatives, safety displays, presentations and ceremonial duties. Members perform many duties outdoors, often in unfavorable weather conditions.

Here in Essex County, the OPP’s auxiliary complement consists of 40 members who dedicate in excess of 10,000 hours annually.

All new members attend one week of initial training at OPP Headquarters in Orillia followed by ongoing local training twice per month for 10 months of the year. There are several current members who have between 10 and 20 years of service with the unit proving this is an enjoyable and rewarding unit to be a part of.

For further information on becoming an OPP Auxiliary officer, visit www.opp.ca and enter Auxiliary Officer Program in the search line.