The Town of Essex has appointed Laurie Brett as the newDeputy Clerk/Legislative Services.

Reporting to the Clerk, this new position will be responsible for assisting with the duties of the Clerk’s Department, which provides support and procedural advice to council and its committees, researches and develops by-laws, and manages key services and processes such as cemeteries, licensing and elections.

For the past five years, Brett has served as Manager of Communications for the Town of Essex, developing the position and expanding public notification of municipal initiatives using print, online and social media tools.

Prior to joining the Town of Essex, Brett was the Publisher and Managing Editor of the Essex Free Press, being the fourth-generation owner of this weekly community newspaper.

Brett completed several university degrees, including a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Windsor. She has experience working as a Librarian and Records Manager for the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, as a Law Librarian at the Essex Law Association and the Paul Martin Law Library, and as a Legal Research and Writing Lecturer in the Faculty of Law at the University of Windsor.

“As the municipal department responsible for council and legislative services, the Clerk’s Office increasingly needs specialized expertise and support,” says Hunter. “With her wide range of experience in law, research, records management and communications, Laurie is well positioned to take on the challenges of this new position,” said Interim CAO Donna Hunter.

Brett’s appointment is effective September 5th. She will continue to manage the essential elements of her former position until a new Communications Manager is hired.