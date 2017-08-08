A museum exhibit, “Toast to the Coast – An EPIC 150 Years”, has been created to tell the fascinating story of the evolution of our region’s wine industry from Vin Villa, built on Pelee Island in 1866 and now in ruins, to today’s thriving industry.

The museum exhibit runs until December 31st, 2017 at Windsor’s Chimczuk Museum while a Speaker Series will be offered between September 14th, 2017 until November 16th, 2017 at various locations including the Art Gallery of Windsor, Mackenzie Hall, Pelee Island Winery, and Chimczuk Museum.

In addition, an EPIC 1867 limited release wine collection can be purchased at ten participating local wineries, each having produced a bottle of wine with a unique, custom-designed label. To pay respect to the pioneers who, in the wilderness of Windsor Essex, carved out a path for the wineries today, each label incorporates a chapter of our winemaking history and the entire collection connects the past with the present.

“This was a significant year for not only our nation and province, but also our region’s wine industry. The museum exhibit and its complementary speaker series along with the limited release wine collection have been carefully designed to honour our heritage, celebrate our future and enhance the visitor experience,” said Lynnette Bain, Vice President of Tourism Programs & Development of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.