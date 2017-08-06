Enwin has issued a warning about new water filter sales scam underway in the Windsor area.

According to Enwin, scammers are going door-to-door telling customers they are working on behalf of Enwin, and asking to test their water.

Customers report that they have allowed the strangers into their homes to complete an on-site “test”, that makes their water turn bright red. They have told Enwin that the scammers offer this “test” as proof that the water is very unsafe to drink, and indicate that the customer must purchase and install filters, which they can purchase from the door-to-door salesperson.

Enwin is advising their customers that these people do not represent them,and that they are simply using the Enwin name to gain access to the homes of unsuspecting individuals to sell merchandise that is not necessary for the safety of our local water supply.