A family-friendly solar eclipse viewing event is planned for the John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area on Monday, August 21st. On this date, North America will have the opportunity to experience an eclipse of the sun.

Anyone within the path of totality can see one of nature’s most awe inspiring sights – a total solar eclipse. This path, where the moon will completely cover the sun, will stretch from Oregon on the West Coast to South Carolina on the East Coast. Observers outside the path of totality, like those in Essex County, will still see an exciting partial solar eclipse where the moon covers a significant part of the sun. “We are lucky enough to be in an area that will experience an 80% eclipse,” says Kris Ives, Homestead Curator/Education Coordinator.

The Homestead’s event will begin at 1pm sharp with an introduction to eclipses. Following the presentation, attendees are invited to enjoy light and shadow inspired activities, including viewing an eclipse the old-fashioned way through a pinhole projector; making a sundial; communicating with light signals; and having fun with the Homestead’s shadow theatre.

Attendees are invited to bring along their camp chairs, blankets and picnic baskets to enjoy the entire eclipse, or just the peak of the eclipse, which will take place at approximately 2:27pm on the Homestead’s lakefront lawn.

“The Homestead’s south shore location provides excellent viewing opportunities,” noted Ives. “NASA approved eclipse viewing glasses are provided to all registrants. It is important for people to know that proper eye protection must be used when viewing a solar eclipse. Standard sunglasses do not provide enough protection.”

Pre-registration is required for Total Eclipse of the Park. Admission is $10 per person, and eclipse viewing glasses are included with registration. Space is limited; please register early to avoid disappointment. To register visit them online here.

Following the eclipse event, an outdoor yoga session with a celestial theme will take place from 3:00pm to 4:00pm with certified yoga instructor, Paul Santos.