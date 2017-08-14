Windsor Police are looking to identify this pharmacy robbery suspect.

Police say it happened around 2:20pm on Friday August 11th, 2017 at a pharmacy located in the 2400 block of McDougall Avenue.

Investigation revealed that a suspect entered the pharmacy, approached employees, and demanded prescription drugs. The employee attempted to trap the suspect in a room but the suspect forced the door back open. The suspect began assaulting the employee, resulting in an altercation between the two of them. The suspect knocked the employee to the ground and then quickly ran out of the pharmacy.

One employee at the store including one who sustained minor injuries as a result of physical confrontation with the suspect.

The suspect may have been using an Ebike or motorcycle as he was seen carrying a motorcycle style helmet when he entered the building.

The helmet and sunglasses were recovered and believed to have been dropped by the suspect during the confrontation with the employee.

The Suspect was described as a white male, 40 years old, 6’0, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, grey sweater, denim jeans and white running shoes.