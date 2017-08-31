Police in Amherstburg are looking to identify the person pictured here.

Police say that around 5:30am on Saturday August 19, 2017 they received calls from residents of Golfview subdivision and Pointe West subdivision regarding an individual in the area that was going through unlocked vehicles.

Police attended and located a male in possession of stolen property.

A 30-year-old male from Windsor, was arrested and charged with seven counts of trespass by night, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break and enter instruments, and mischief to property.

Police say that they believe other individuals were also involved.

The shown photo was captured by surveillance cameras at the 7-11 convenience store located at 925 Ottawa Street in Windsor. Police believed that this male was one of those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Residents are reminded to “Lock it or Lose it”. In order to deter these types of crimes from occurring and to prevent yourself from becoming a victim, residents should always lock their vehicles, houses, sheds, garages, etc.