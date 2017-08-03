Windsor Police are looking to identify the person pictured here.

Police say that around 2pm on Friday July 21st, 2017 they were called to a business located in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East for an assault.

Officers spoke to a 35-year-old male victim who told them that he was inside the business when he was approached by an unknown male suspect. They had a brief conversation and the suspect left.

A short time later the victim was standing near the entrance of the business when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect punched him in the face and quickly left the area, westbound on Wyandotte Street. The victim attended the hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries to his face.

The is described as a black male, 5’4, 30 to 37 years old, with his hair tied into a bun. He had tattoos on right arm. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, beige pants and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.