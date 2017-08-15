A new Catholic church will open in Lakeshore this Friday.

Good Shepherd church will officially be opened and blessed by the Bishop Ronald Fabbro, CSB at a special Mass which begins at 7 pm.

The new church is located at 462 Advance Blvd. and replaces the former churches of St. Gregory the Great in Tecumseh and St. William’s in Emeryville.

In both cases, the diocese was able to sell the former church property in order to be repurposed by the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and the Lakeshore Association of Fine Arts.

The changes were planned in order to best serve local parishioners in the near future and for decades to come.

Total cost of the new building was $7 million.