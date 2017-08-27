Last updated: Sunday August 27th, 1:11pm
OPP continue to investigate a fatal motorcycle accident.
It happened around 7:30pm Sunday evening on Essex County Road 27 (Belle River Road) north of highway 401...
Replacement of the ceiling slab in the river section of the Tunnel will see closures over night and some full weekend closures starting mid-November.
Closures are planned to take place Sunday...
The 23rd Annual Children’s Fest has a new home for 2017.
Taking place on the weekend of September 16th and 17th, this years festival not only has a new location at...
Charges have now been laid after a stabbing at Windsor Regional Hospital.
Police say it happened around 6:30pm on Saturday August 19, 2017 at the Hospitals Ouellette Campus.
They say that a...
Google Streetview
Chuck’s Roadhouse is opening at the former Shenanigan location on Tecumseh Road East.
The roadhouse features a selection of fine AAA steaks and charbroiled burgers and say their decor pays...
File photo
The University of Windsor’s planned downtown move this fall for the School of Creative Arts has been delayed.
According to the University, work on the redesigned Armouries and the new...
LaSalle Police Photos
LaSalle police are investigating several arsons at the Essex Golf & Country Club.
Police say that over the past three weeks there have been two attempts at setting fire...
The OPP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant who is known to frequent the Windsor area.
William Gies is described as...
The former GM Lands
There are plans for the former GM site in Walkerville.
Essex Terminal Railway/Morterm Ltd. is proposing to construct an intermodal rail to truck automobile storage facility.
The proposal calls...
