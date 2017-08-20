Mostly CloudyNow
Sunday August 20th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

PHOTOS: Windsor Pride Parade

Pride-Fest Windsor Essex’s annual Pride Parade took place this morning, travelling along Ouellette Avenue from Elliott Avenue to the Riverfront. For those who missed the event, here’s your chance to live...

Driver Charged With Impaired After Two Killed In County Crash

Last updated: Sunday August 20th, 5:37pm Two people have been killed in a crash in the county. OPP say it happened around 4:30pm at the intersection of Essex County Roads 19 and...

PHOTOS: Walker Road GM Overpass Comes Down

The last standing piece of Windsor’s old GM plant was removed, Sunday afternoon. Demolition started Saturday on the walkway and parts conveyor over Walker Road that connected the two wings of...

Two Arrested In Connection To London Murder

Two people from Windsor have been charged with murder in London that dates back to March 9th, 2015. According to London Police Mark McCullagh was at his residence at 504 English...

Two Hurt After Incident In UWindsor Lab

File photo Two people suffered minor injuries after an incident in a lab in Essex hall at the University of Windsor Wednesday afternoon. Fire officials say that a mix of chemicals created...

Arrests Made After East Windsor Stabbing

Windsor Police have made several arrests after an east Windsor stabbing. Police say that around 1am on Thursday August 17th, 2017 they were called to a stabbing at a residence in...

One Person Sent To Hospital After Truck Rollover

Last updated: Sunday August 20th, 5:38pm One person was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a rollover on the west bound on ramp to the 401 at Howard Avenue. The driver...

Many Charges Laid After Traffic Blitz On E.C. Row

Windsor Police conducted two traffic enforcement initiatives recently targeting speeding and aggressive driving on E.C. Row Expressway. The first initiatives took place on Tuesday August 15th between the hours of approx...

