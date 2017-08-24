Go Tigers by immsm from the windsoriteDOTca flickr pool

Back by popular demand, the Detroit Tigers will once again welcome all Canadian fans, their families and friends during games held on September 15th, 16th and 17th, 2017, by giving fans the opportunity to watch their favourite team while supporting a local charity close to home.

The first Canadian Fan Game night was held on June 14th and saw over 750 Canadian fans take part in the special package offer. This year’s event marks the seventh time that the Tigers have teamed up with a local charity to put together a “Canadian Tigers Fan Package.” The highlight of this ticket package is a unique Canadian Tigers fan baseball hat.

Funds raised from this event support the Sole Focus Project, a campaign focused on providing education, training and awareness about mental health. With one in five Canadians personally affected by a mental illness during their lifetime, it has never been more important to take a stand for mental health.

Visit www.tigers.com/canadian to purchase your special ticket package, which includes a game ticket, a special Canadian Tigers Fan Baseball Hat and a $5 donation to the Sole Focus Project.

To order Group tickets (15 or more) you are asked to contact Joe Clasman at (313) 471-2237, or by e-mail at [email protected]