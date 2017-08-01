A tunnel dedication is planned for Constable Robert C. Carrick in LaSalle.

On August 23rd, 1969 Constable Robert Carrick of the Township of Sandwich West Police Force was fatally shot while on duty. Constable Carrick was responding to a domestic assault. Constable Carrick was able to get the suspect’s wife and child to safety behind his police cruiser, before being shot fatally by the suspect.

Constable Robert Ross of the Sandwich West Police, as well as Constable Alfred Oakley of the Windsor Police, were both shot in the ensuing gun battle. Constable Alfred Oakley received several gunshot wounds, and Constable Ross also was shot several times and lost an eye in the shooting. Both officers would eventually recover from their wounds.

Constable Carrick, just 23 years old, was laid to rest three days later with full police honors.

The suspect in these shootings, who gave himself up to other attending officers, was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder and was sentenced to capitol punishment. This punishment was later commuted to life imprisonment when capitol punishment was abolished. The suspect was later released within ten years of the murder on full parole.

On August 20th, 2017, almost 48 years to the day a tunnel along the Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway and the structure above which connects Sandwest Parkway to Cousineau Road will be dedicated to the fallen officer.

The dedication takes place at LaSalle Town Hall starting at 11am. A parade leaves LaSalle Police Headquarters at 10:45am.