Last updated: Thursday August 10th, 5:03pm

A crash on the 401 has closed the east bound lanes at Bloomfield Road and the west bound lanes at Kent Bridge Road.

Police say that the five vehicle chain reaction collision happened around 3:45pm.

They say that due to slow-moving traffic in the construction zone an eastbound tractor-trailer stopped causing the following tractor-trailer to collide into the rear of the first tractor-trailer.

A third tractor-trailer collided into the back of the second tractor-trailer and two motor vehicles collided into the back of the third.

In total, five vehicles sustained moderate damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Minor injuries were reported.

Highway 401 will be closed for approximately two hours to allow for the safe removal of all the tractor trailers involved.