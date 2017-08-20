ClearNow
Sunday August 20th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

City News
WE Dig History photo

The public is invited to share old photos of the Sandwich area for a scanned digital archive intended to delve into the rich history of the Windsor-Essex area.

The WE Dig History Project is holding a scan-a-thon later this week and are looking for citizen historians to make their personal photos part of Windsor’s historic narrative.

In September  geophysical mapping will take place in Assumption Park looking to discover the remnants of buried structures such as First Nations sites, churches, buildings, and cemeteries.

The scan-a-thon takes place this Friday, August 25th from 2pm to 8pm at the Leddy Library.

For more information on the project visit http://cdigs.uwindsor.ca/wedighistory/.

 

