Police in Chatham-Kent are looking for a suspect who took a town plaque.

According to police, sometime during the last couple of weeks, an unknown suspect(s) removed the commemorative plaque that was located directly in front of the courthouse located at 425 Grand Avenue West in Chatham.

Through investigation it was learned that video surveillance captured individuals on bicycles in the vicinity of the plaque in the early morning of Friday, July 21st, 2017.

Police are seeking the assistance from the public in identifying the individuals shown.