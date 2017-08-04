

City of Windsor offices will be closed on Monday, August 7th, 2017 in observance of the Civic Holiday. The next City Council meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday, August 8th, 2017.

311 Call Centre

The 311 Call Centre will be closed on Monday.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day.

Public Drop-off & Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed on Monday.

Parks and Recreation

All community centres and all customer care centres will be closed with the exception of scheduled rentals on Monday. Outdoor pools will be open from 1:30pm to 4:30pm and Sandpoint Beach will be open 1pm to 7pm weather and water quality permitting.

Parking Enforcement

There will be no parking enforcement on Monday and municipal ticket payment offices will be closed.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed.

Transit Windsor

City buses will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday. The Tunnel Bus will operate on a regular weekday schedule.