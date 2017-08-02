The best players in Canadian Women’s Baseball will be in Windsor from August 3rd to 6th, 2017 for the Canada’s Women’s Invitational Championship

Teams from Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario will make up four of the five teams in the tournament, and a team of 21-and-under prospects from across Canada will make up the fifth.

Games are scheduled to take place at Father Cullen Stadium at Mic Mac Park and admission is free.

The Women’s Invitational Championship has been an annual event since 2006. This will be the first time it has been held in Windsor. The 2017 edition is being hosted by the Tecumseh Minor Baseball Association (TMBA) and the City of Windsor.

To learn more about the event, including a schedule of games visit seniorwomen.baseball.ca.