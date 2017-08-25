The City of Windsor is considering spending $6,804,172 to replace 28 playground units that had to be removed from city parks.

The play units were removed after an audit found many of them to be unsafe. A total of 12 were removed in 2015, and 16 additional units have been or will be removed this year.

An administration report says that of the 28 units in total there is only sufficient playground-specific funding to replace three.

Administration is recommending the funding come from three sources:

Pre-commitment of 2019 and 2021 funds approved in principle in the 2017 five-year capital budget for $350,000 and $1,500,000

Reallocation of approximately $4.3 million from the 2014 enhanced capital budget placeholder of $7.2 million (less the amount of the placeholder already redirected by Council at a recent meeting) for a new multi storey parking garage.

Pre-commitment of $654,172 from the 2018 Capital Budget.

The report goes to council for a decision on September 5th.