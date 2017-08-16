Researchers from the University of Windsor are seeking citizen scientists to fan out across Essex County and collect water samples for use in measuring harmful E. coli bacteria.

Members of the public are invited to come out to eight locations across Windsor and Essex County on August 16th to 18th to collect bottles used for the sampling.

The on the morning of August 19th the volunteers will collect water samples from beaches, rivers, creeks or lakes in the region and return them to the location where they picked up their collection bottle. The bottles have a label where volunteers will write their name, the location and GPS coordinates of where they removed the sample.

Volunteers can collect their sample bottles from the following locations on August 16th to 18th from 10am to 4pm: