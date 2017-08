Chuck’s Roadhouse is opening at the former Shenanigan location on Tecumseh Road East.

The roadhouse features a selection of fine AAA steaks and charbroiled burgers and say their decor pays homage to the traditional road houses while giving you the contemporary restaurant feel.

They currently operate a location on Legacy Park Drive that opened in 2016, and a location in Leamington.

The exact date of opening is not known yet.