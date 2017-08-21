Charges have now been laid after a stabbing at Windsor Regional Hospital.
Police say it happened around 6:30pm on Saturday August 19, 2017 at the Hospitals Ouellette Campus.
They say that a 17-year-old male patient from the hospital had been walking with a relative in the main lobby of the hospital, approaching the elevators.
At this time a 26-year-old female patient at the hospital had just exited the main elevators and was walking in the main lobby.
The 17-year-old male then approached the female, produced a knife, and proceeded to stab her in the back of the neck.
The relative of the offender quickly restrained and disarmed the 17-year-old male.
Hospital security officers quickly secured the offender and police were called.
The victim received immediate medical attention. She is recovering in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers arrested the 17-year-old male without incident.
He is charged with one count of aggravated assault.
The 17-year-old cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police say that it is not believed that the victim and the accused knew one another.
