Charges have been laid after an accident on the 401.

OPP say it happened around 1am on August 2nd on Highway 401 near Harwich Road.

As a result of the collision the vehicle caught on fire. The driver was able to safely exit the vehicle.

The vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, was towed off the highway.

The male driver, Kenneth Harrington, 51-years-old of Windsor has been charged with careless driving.