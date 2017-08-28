The Central Park Tennis Courts in South Windsor are set to see a renovation thanks for $100,000 in funding approved in the enhanced 2017 Capital Budget.

The tennis courts consist of four courts that were originally constructed in the 1970’s.

According to the city, the courts have had various upgrades over the years, however, are extensively used and are experiencing wear and tear including cracking throughout.

The Parks Department has sourced a product, Sports Court Tiles that can be laid over top of the existing asphalt surface. The tiles have been used at a similar facility in Jackson Park, installed over ten years ago and are still in great condition.

Other park improvements including fencing replacement and concrete work to be funded through other existing funding sources to finalize the project.

It goes to city council on September 5th, 2017 for approval.