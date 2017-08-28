OvercastNow
23 °C
73 °F
ThunderstormMon
23 °C
73 °F		ThunderstormTue
22 °C
72 °F		ClearWed
26 °C
78 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday August 28th, 2017

Posted at 1:09pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Google Streetview

The Central Park Tennis Courts in South Windsor are set to see a renovation thanks for $100,000 in funding approved in the enhanced 2017 Capital Budget.

The tennis courts consist of four courts that were originally constructed in the 1970’s.

According to the city, the courts have had various upgrades over the years, however, are extensively used and are experiencing wear and tear including cracking throughout.

The Parks Department has sourced a product, Sports Court Tiles that can be laid over top of the existing asphalt surface. The tiles have been used at a similar facility in Jackson Park, installed over ten years ago and are still in great condition.

Other park improvements including fencing replacement and concrete work to be funded through other existing funding sources to finalize the project.

It goes to city council on September 5th, 2017 for approval.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.