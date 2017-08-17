Scientists from the University of Windsor will be on hand at the Windsor waterfront Monday afternoon to help the public view and understand the first total solar eclipse visible in the area since 1979.

Windsor and Essex County will fall in the path of an at least 80% view of the eclipse.

Faculty members from the departments of Physics and Earth & Environmental Sciences will man solar telescopes near the Windsor Sculpture Park at the city’s waterfront, speak to the astronomy of the phenomenon, and help members of the public to construct pinhole cameras to view the eclipse safely.

Volunteers from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Windsor Centre will also sell solar-safe eyeglasses.

It takes place on Monday from 1pm to 3:45pm with optimal viewing at 2:27pm at the foot of Askin Avenue.