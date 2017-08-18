Windsor Police used a canine to track them to a break and enter suspect.

Police say around 4am on Friday August 18th, 2017 they were called to a residence in the 5200 block of Raymond Avenue for a report of property damage that just occurred.

The complainant advised that his basement window was smashed but nobody was around.

Officers arrived and observed fresh blood around the window and evidence to suggest this was an attempted break and enter. With the assistance of the Windsor Police Canine Unit and PSD. Hasko, officers located the male four blocks away on Buckingham Road.

The suspect was placed under arrest without further incident. Investigation also revealed that the suspect was breaching curfew conditions from a probation order.

Further investigation of the route taken by the suspect revealed the accused had forcibly entered, ransacked, and destroyed the interior of a parked vehicle.

A 26-year-old male from Windsor is charged with break and enter, mischief, theft, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.