A call from an alert citizen lead to the arrest of male for break and enter.

Police say that around 5am on Monday August 14th, 2017 they were called to the 1300 block of Josephine for a male that was seen rummaging through garbage bins.

Officers arrived on scene and immediately observed a male riding a bicycle with a makeshift trailer attached travelling northbound down the street. Officers stopped the male and learned that he had an outstanding warrant. Officers subsequently placed him under arrest without incident.

In searching the suspect incident to arrest, officers located a laptop computer and other property linked to a break and enter earlier at a residence located in the 3200 of Academy Drive. The home owner wasn’t home at the time of the break and enter. He was also found to be in possession of tools commonly used in break and enters. There was also other items seized which are believed to have been stolen.

Richard Arcand, a 43-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, possess break-in instruments, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.