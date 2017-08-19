The Bridge House, a once popular west side bar, is coming down.

In September 2016 City Council received a report from administration notifying them that the property taxes were in arrears of $372,840 and the property itself has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The City has attempted to sell the property for tax arrears, but due to the amount of taxes outstanding, there were no bids.

The building department has also issued an order to repair, which as of last fall remained unresolved.

A preliminary internal assessment of the property found that there is little to no value to the building as is. While short-term precautionary measures could be put into place, there would be no additional value added to the overall site and a risk that potentially the site would be worth less.

It was decided by Council on September 19th, 2016 that the building be torn down and the land cleared and then placed up for sale.