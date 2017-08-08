ClearNow
Tuesday August 8th, 2017

Posted at 9:16pm

City News
Windsor City Council has voted to move forward with an administration recommendation to add bike lanes to a busy section of Pillette Road between Tecumseh Road East and South National Street.

Currently, Pillette has two lanes of traffic with parking on both sides of the street.

City Administration recommends that parking be removed from the east side of Pillette Road, and that bike lanes be added to each side of the street.
They say that with parking restricted to the west side of Pillette Road, there will have sufficient on-street parking to meet current on-street parking demands according to their traffic study.

Cost is estimated at $25,000. This includes paint and signs.

