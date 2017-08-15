The annual back to school back pack and supply drive is already underway.

The annual partnership between the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation and Staples Business Depot on 4511 Walker Road supports over 900 children and youth who receive services from the Children’s Aid Society.

The goal is that each young person will return to school with a new backpack filled with school supplies.

The in-store campaign at Staples provides customers with the opportunity to purchase school supplies or make a financial donation towards the purchase of supplies and backpacks. Please visit Staples Business Depot on Walker Rd now and through to the start of school and make a donation.

A fill the bus event is planned for Saturday August 19th from 11am to 3pm with activities for children, raffle prizes, a Bake Sale, and BBQ. All proceeds raised from this event will be used to fill the backpacks with supplies.