Windsor Police have made several arrests after an east Windsor stabbing.

Police say that around 1am on Thursday August 17th, 2017 they were called to a stabbing at a residence in the 2600 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

Officers attended and observed EMS paramedics tending to a 30-year-old male who had been stabbed. Officers also spoke to another male, 23 years old, who was also involved in the incident.

Almost simultaneously, a 42-year-old male called to advise that he attended the address on Jefferson and was stabbed during a confrontation with two other males who were known to him. He had driven himself to hospital for treatment.

Both males are being treated at hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, all three males were arrested and face assault related charges.

Gregory Vlakevski, a 30-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Stefan Vasic, a 23-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Zuhair Gorges, a 42-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation.