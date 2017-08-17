Mostly CloudyNow
Thursday August 17th, 2017

Posted at 6:58pm

Leamington
Leamington fire photo

A small apartment fire in Leamington is out.

Fire crews were called to the building on Garrison Avenue around 4pm and the fire was quickly contained.

Damage is set at $5,000.  A cause has not been released.

