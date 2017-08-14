The best young gymnasts in Ontario will converge on Amherstburg’s Libro Credit Union Centre net April to compete in the Ontario Provincial Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

This sporting event is both a Championship and a qualifier for high level events such as the Eastern Canadian Championships and the National Canadian Championships.

The Championships kick off on April 5th, 2018 and will run over four days and will see athletes ranging in ages from 8 to 18+ competing in events as seen in the Olympics. The levels will range from Provincial to National and High Performance (Olympic) levels.

“This will be Rose City Gymnastics’ 5th time hosting the event. To put this on, it requires many volunteers, donations and community involvement. We are very excited to once again be hosting and especially to be hosting in the Town of Amherstburg”, states Tom Deslippe, General Manager of Rose City Gymnastics.

The event will draw over 1200 athletes competing for gold in the various men’s and women’s events. The championship is expected to also draw over 5,000 spectators to the Town for the four-day event.