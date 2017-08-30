Amherstburg are looking to identify the person shown here.

Police say that just before 5pm on Monday August 28th, 2017 the male entered the Shopper’s Drug Mart store at 199 Sandwich Street South and began walking throughout the store.

They say that it was determined that while in the store, the male took several items from the shelves and then left the store, exiting through the entrance door.

The male was observed in front of the store with a white bicycle.

Amherstburg Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the male. You are asked to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.