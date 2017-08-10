Today the 34th Annual Open House for the Bruce Awad Summer Program for Individuals with Autism was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Health Catholic Grade School in Central Windsor.

“This year we decided to up the ante on it and make it a carnival event,” explains Michelle Helou, President and Fundraising Coordinator for Autism Services Inc. Windsor Essex. “Given the fact that a lot of these kids are unfortunately unable to attend a community carnival, we brought the carnival to them, and it lets the community interact with the kids in the program.”

The event features a petting zoo, games, baked good made by students in the life skills program, as well a chance for parents and community members to see the classrooms where attendees spend their time during the six-week program.

“The entire community is invited,” says Helou. “We want them to come in and see what we’re about, see what this program is about, and why we’ve been around so long.”

This one-on-one structured program that pairs program attendees with workers is the only one of it’s kind in the area. The full-day program mixes mornings of traditional school activities with afternoon excursions where the kids are brought to local swimming pools, splash pads, mini golf, and more.

Rose Lamug has a thirteen-year-old daughter who has been attending the summer program for five years.

“She is loving it and it’s good for her, because the transition to school in September is easier for us because she’s already used to going out and getting up early every morning. She looks forward to it,” says Lamug.