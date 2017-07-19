A Windsor man has been charged after he was stopped by police in Chatham-Kent for driving on the wrong side of the street.

OPP say that around 2:43am on July 19th, 2017, they were called to a complaint of a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane on Grand Avenue East. The vehicle was almost involved in a head on collision with another vehicle.

The vehicle was located stopped and while speaking with the driver, the officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was transported to the detachment for further tests.

Timothy Weaver, 52-year-old of Windsor has been charged with drive motor vehicle while ability impaired and drive motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 16, 2017, to answer to the charges.