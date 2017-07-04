There is new leadership at Workforce WindsorEssex.

Michelle Suchiu takes over as its new Executive Director. Suchiu has worked for Workforce WindsorEssex since 2011, where she has supported the region’s Local Immigration Partnership (WE LIP) project from concept to reality, while meeting project deliverables annually.

She fills the vacancy created by Tanya Antoniw’s departure in January.

In addition, Heather Gregg has been assigned new responsibilities to lead the Local Employment Planning Council (LEPC) project. She has worked for Workforce WindsorEssex for four years now, and will assume the expanded job of Manager of Employer Engagement and LEPC Lead.