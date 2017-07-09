The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families has appointed Terry Weymouth as board chair.

“The Welcome Centre has a long history in our community of work being done to support women and families experiencing homelessness and low-income; the opportunity to be part of that, to help the agency grow and continue to support even more women and kids is a really exciting opportunity for me; I’m definitely ready for the challenge,” said Weymouth.

The board also appointed Christine Maclin as its newest member.

“For me, being a part of the board is not about making women stronger, because women are already strong”, says Maclin; “the Board is a place to bring woman with different perspectives , lived experience, and ideas together to END any gender inequalities currently present through societal attitudes and systemically,” stated Maclin,

The Centre Board of Directors, now at 12 members, has a lot of work ahead with plans to relocate and expand their current services, and needs strong leadership to make that vision a reality.

“I’m very pleased with both of these appointments”, says Lady Laforet, agency Executive Director. “Terry and Christine are exactly what this agency espouses- strong women in leadership roles whose values and vision match the agency Mission to provide safe shelter and housing supports to women and families during times of crisis”