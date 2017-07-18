A Windsor woman is facing charges after stealing a bicycle with a knife.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Giles Boulevard East and Mercer Street around 3:45pm on Friday, July 14th, 2017.

Police say that two teenage males, 12 and 14 years old, were visiting a friend in the area when one of them was approached by a female who eventually grabbed their bike that was in the front yard.

One teen attempted to stop her unsuccessfully and when the other tried to intervene she allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the young male. Both males subsequently backed away and the female left the area riding the bicycle.

Though the investigation officers were able to identify the alleged suspect.

On Sunday July 16th, 2017, police were called to a theft that just occurred at a motel in the 2800 block of Howard. The complainant advised that a female took her phone but subsequently returned it and left just prior to officers arriving. Officers located the female, walking with a male, a short distance away.

Investigation also revealed the female was the same suspect from the robbery of the bicycle and she was subsequently placed under arrest. Upon searching the female incident to arrest officers located a knife, a quantity of drugs and other suspected stolen property.

Miruna Alecu, a 27-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with robbery with a weapon, robbery, utter threats, possess a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, theft, and possession of a controlled substance.