The WindsorEssex Community Foundation helped with financial support to send ten athletes to the 2017 Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Summer Games being held in Brampton this past weekend.

“The WECF is proud to support the LaSalle Windsor Special Olympics and their athletes. As we continue to explore how sport contributes to our Sense of Belonging, we appreciate the opportunity to help these athletes reach their full potential to compete at the Provincial level. We wish them all the best!” Stated Lisa Kolody, Executive Director, WECF.

The WECF awarded the LaSalle Windsor Special Olympics with a Fast-Track Grant to support the athletes as they compete for spots on next year’s national team. The Fast-Track Grant Program offers grants of up to $1,000.

“LW Special Olympics would like to thank WECF for the Fast Track Grant donation as it provided our athletes to attend the Special Olympics Summer Games in Brampton Ontario from July 13th–16thin the sport of Athletics,” said Tracy Cormier, Coordinator, LaSalle Windsor Special Olympics. “…With this donation we were able to send our athletes to the games at no cost to them. Many of these athletes are on limited income through Ontario Disability and would not be able to afford to attend otherwise. All of these athletes have an intellectual disability but still have the drive to physically compete and do well at it.”