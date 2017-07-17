A Windsor woman is facing charges after she was found in possession of unmarked cigarettes.

OPP say around 1pm on July 14th, 2017 a Chatham-Kent OPP officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 401 near Scane Road when they observed a motor vehicle committing a traffic violation.

The vehicle was stopped and the officer observed numerous cartons of unmarked cigarettes.

As a result, the 49-year-old female driver from Windsor was charged with possess unmarked cigarettes.