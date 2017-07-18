Now into its second year, the ten-day Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festival kicks off Thursday evening at the Olde Walkerville Theatre.

The evening features music, cash bar, meet and greet the performing artists and a sneak peek at 12 performances that will be taking to the stage during the festival.

Entry to the Kick-Off Party is gained by purchasing a $5 Fringe button, which when worn, grants the bearer entry to the theatre for all performances for which they have a ticket.

On Friday night the theatre will host a Battle of the Bands, and that same Fringe button allows a discount ticket to the event and entry to the Fringe Festival Beer Garden happening across the street Friday and Saturday evening.

Show tickets to the Fringe Festival main events taking place between Saturday, July 22nd and Sunday, July 30th, 2017 range between $5 to $12, for performances lasting 30 to 90 minutes each.

All tickets proceeds go to the artists directly, as the festival is a member of CAFF, the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals.

For schedules and more information visit their website here.