Windsor Public Library has recently introduced a new service called Library Aware, with the goal of helping customers maximize their reading experience.

This is a free subscription service, available though the library web site, which generates personalized reading lists, newsletters and other forms of communication – all geared to individual customer choice.

By selecting preferred reading genres, customers can receive reading recommendations, newsletters and other promotional material via email, directly to their homes. Customers have the option to select from 15 newsletters, each focused on a genre or topic. They include history, mystery, romance, science and nature, business, teen books, kids books or biographies. Sign up for as many or as few as you like.

“This is great news for Windsor Public Library,” says WPL CEO Kitty Pope. “We have recently implemented a number of initiatives aimed at providing improved customer service and relevance to the community. Library Aware allows us to build a strong connection with readers and showcase all that we have to offer.”

The Library Aware subscription form can be accessed here.