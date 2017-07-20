Windsor Police are investigating an assault that happened on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at a residence located in the 100 block of Erie Street West.

Police say that at approximately 8am a male at the residence responded to a knock at the door and found two male suspects on the front porch.

Both suspects allegedly assaulted the male with weapons and quickly left the area. The male victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Investigators do not believe this is a random act and they continue to investigate.

The first suspect is described as a white male, tall, with a thin build, and short red hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, black t-shirt and a black baseball hat.

The second suspect was s short white male, with a heavy build. He had a shaved head and was wearing a white long sleeved shirt with a blue jersey over top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.