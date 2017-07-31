The Welcome Centre is holding an evening of music and fun to benefit women and families with the goal of raising $10,000.

The We’ve Got Rhythm for the Welcome Centre takes place on Wednesday August 16th 2017 at the Olde Walkerville Theatre, and will be an evening of musical performances for a great cause.

Performers include Aaron Bergeron, Sozan Boughner, Dayna Cornwall, Elena Holowitz ,Micheal Roy, Justin Teeuwen, Amber Thibert, and Brian Yeomans.

Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.