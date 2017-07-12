OvercastNow
Wednesday July 12th, 2017

Posted at 10:45am

Border Road
windsoriteDOTca will be providing weekly beach reports every week, all summer long. We will let you know which beaches are safe for swimming, and those that are not.

Beach sampling will take place every Monday. If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, the beach will be resampled on Thursday of the same week.

Beach water quality results from Monday’s sampling are posted on Wednesday during the summer. If the beach was resampled, results will be posted on Friday.

<strong>Based on samples taken Monday, July 10th, 2017:</strong>

Swimming is not recommended at Cedar, Cedar Island, Colchester, Holiday, Mettawas, Point Pelee North West, Sandpoint and Seacliff beaches as bacterial counts exceed 100.

