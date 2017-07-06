Starting Friday, you will need to be on the look out for wind turbines holding up traffic heading into the Lakeshore area.

The turbines are for The Belle River Wind Project will see three wind turbine blades delivered over a series of days over the next week to its project site.

Each of the wind turbine blades will be arriving separately escorted by the OPP, and the deliveries will be approximately 40 to 50 minutes apart.

The wind turbine blades are expected to arrive on Rourke Line between 11:30am to 2:30pm.

These wind turbine blades will be coming from Windsor via County Road 22, will then be redirected on to Rourke Line, and will ultimately be delivered on Lakeshore Road 115.

The delivery is expected to be complete by July 14th.