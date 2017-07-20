Vimy Flight: Birth of a Nation Tour will be at Windsor Airport this weekend.

Vimy Flight is a team of dedicated volunteer pilots and ground support that had the honour of performing a commemorative bi-plane fly-past over the Vimy Ridge Memorial in Vimy France this April 9th, 2017.

The tour spans the country from coast to coast, engaging with communities to commemorate the Canadian heroes of the past 100 years and celebrate our Canada’s 150th.

They will be at Windsor Airport on both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm. There will be fly overs, displays and meet and greets with the pilots. Admission is free.